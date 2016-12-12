Apache OpenOffice for eCS (OS/2) 4.1.3 GA has been released.

Announcement available at the bww bitwise works news page.

Apache OpenOffice for OS/2 and OS/2 based systems 4.1.3 GA

St. Veit an der Glan, Austria, November 30, 2016 — We are proud to annouce that we now deliver the version 4.1.3 GA shortly after the official 4.1.3 release.

This GA is rebuilt with our latest compiler. With this compiler we were able to reduce the memory footprint significantly. This should bring more stability on some systems.

The GA version includes english, german, italian, french, spanish, dutch and russian language pack. And of course this version comes nicely packed in a wpi.

Apache OpenOffice is the free and open productivity suite, consisting of several mighty applications, such as Calc, Writer, Base, Impress and several more. Apache OpenOffice is compatible to the leading commercial productivity suite.

You need only one complete wpi for your preferred language. If you want to install an additional language you need only the language wpi for the new language.

For additional installation information, please read the readme_aoo.txt file. The file is also found in the download directory.

For the download location please write us an e-mail.

To fill a bug please use the Apache bugtracker. If you create a ticket, please also set your ticket to block ticket 118923.

If you like Apache OpenOffice, please pass by our online shop and donate for Apache OpenOffice for OS/2. These donations support the ongoing development and bugfixing efforts.