I'm pleased to announce the availability of XWP v1.0.11, a new version that features some significant enhancements and bug fixes. Portions of this work were subsidised by a generous grant from VOICE International.

=Xview=

XWP's Splitview folder window has been redesigned and renamed Xview. Now, in addition to the tree-and-icon view that's great for looking at Desktop folders, it offers a tree-and-details view better suited to managing files on your drives.

=XWP-Lite=

Changes to XWP's build system now permit the creation of two versions:

Full and Lite. Lite is very similar to eWP but without the eCS branding and logos. Unlike eWP, it includes XWP's Startup Folders, probably the most popular XWP feature missing in eWP. Be aware that it does not contain XWP Setup or Media.

=NLS Packaging=

In previous versions you had to install a base package, then a separate NLS package. No more!! Each package (DE/EN/IT/JA/NL) is now a complete, standalone version with everything you need. Multiple language support is still possible: install the languages you want, with your preferred language last.

=Installation=

As always, this version is packaged as a WarpIn archive. Unlike earlier versions, it uses os2.ini entries to create objects. just as the OS installer would. After installation, let WarpIn restart the Desktop or reboot manually to have XWP's objects created.

=Downloads=

Currently the files are in the 'incoming' directory at hobbes

http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/h-browse.php?dir=/pub/incoming>

Eventually, they will be moved to 'apps/wps/xworkplace'

http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/h-browse.php?dir=/pub/os2/apps/wps/xworkplace>

Rich Walsh