DFSee version 14.0 has been released, with new functionality and several fixes.



It is a MAJOR release, and the first to offer a filemanager-like BROWSE dialog giving very easy to use access to file viewing, editing and copying/recovery. The BROWSE functionailty is implemented for FAT, ExFAT, NTFS, JFS, HPFS and EXT3/4





Also for the first time there is DIRECT access to DFSee compressed images (.IMZ) including BROWSING the filesystems in that image, this is a user-friendly way to restore individual file(s) out of such an aimage, making them more suitable to use as a partition backup method.



Then it lets you mount VirtualBox .VDI disk images as a disk inside DFSee, so you can use partitioning functions or access the partitions and filesystems in them without the need to start a virtual machine.

Of course, as usual, there are also many smaller improvements and bug fixes.



DFSee is a very powerful disk-utility with disk partitioning, filesystem and disk analysis, file recovery/UNDELETE and smart imaging or cloning of partitions or complete disks.





This being a major release, it will require an upgrade if you currently have a registration for an older version:



http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/ buynow.php



Note: Keys sold from October 7th, 2016 onwards, are valid with version 14.x!





More details at:

http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/



Direct download links from the DFSee website:



http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/ dfsee140.zip

http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/ dfsee140.msi

http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/ dfsee140_warpin.exe

http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/ dfsee140_dsk.zip



http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/ dfsee14x_linux.tgz

http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/ dfsee14x_iso.zip

http://www.dfsee.com/dfsee/ dfsee14x_stick_iso.zip





Or from the HOBBES website:

http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/pub/ incoming/dfsee140.zip

or (after processing):

http://hobbes.nmsu.edu/h- search.php?key=dfsee& pushbutton=Search







Functional changes since 13.4



- ACCEL: Changed accelerator keys: F6=Open partition; F9=Browse

- AL: Low-level display/set individual FS allocation bits (bitmap)

- Added compacter RLE-2 and Smart-2 compression types for IMZ images

- BROWSE (Mode=FDISK): Support optional start PATH for selected PID

- BROWSE-Copy: Warning-popup if file allocation is not 100% reliable

- BROWSE-Copy: Warning popup on DIR copy, incl. 'do not ask again'

- BROWSE-Dialog: pops up an Actions menu, with edit, copy etc

- BROWSE-Dialog: Copy/Recover works on multiple (marked) files

- BROWSE-Dialog: Ctrl-BACKSLASH changes current list Dir to 'ROOT'

- BROWSE-Dialog: Ctrl-F/Alt-[ marks all Files, Ctrl-G/Alt-] all Dirs

- BROWSE-Dialog: Support (same-length) file-rename for JFS and HPFS

- BROWSE-Dialog: filter-popup, HEX-edit on file-contents or I/Fnode

- BROWSE-Dialog: multi marking with / + show #marked

- BROWSE-Dialog: selected file Copy/Recover from list with

- BROWSE-Dialog: selected file/dir available after exit (Enter key)

- BROWSE/HEXEDIT: New generic FS-function writing resident/meta data

- BROWSE/HEXEDIT: Support edit/view of resident data (like NTFS MFT)

- BROWSE/LIST -f: Fix alloc-OK percentage for files over 10Gb size

- BROWSE: 'View OS/2 EA or Xattr on a File/Dir' in context menu

- BROWSE: 40% faster startup on JFS (Build name/parent cache only)

- BROWSE: Add FsMakeBrowseList for: EXTn, JFS, FAT, EXFAT, HPFS, NTFS

- BROWSE: Add item-type B/F/D to list/recover/browse select strings

- BROWSE: Added description for initial browse-contents, BROWSE xxx

- BROWSE: Added help-screens for the dialog, and the help-menu

- BROWSE: Automatic add 'dotdot' directory to MakeBrowsList on EXFAT

- BROWSE: Base implementation of the BROWSE dialog works, no actions

- BROWSE: Defined generic directory BROWSE command, accelerator

- BROWSE: Descr delfind/filefind on HPFS, NTFS, JFS, FAT, EXFAT, EXT

- BROWSE: File-Contents support in: JFS, NTFS, EXT, FAT, EXFAT, HPFS

- BROWSE: Filesize (dotted - 999Tb): JFS, EXT, HPFS, NTFS, FAT, EXFAT

- BROWSE: Filter shortname (8.3) names from NTFS, reverse with -8.3

- BROWSE: HAS_PARENT sninfo flag on HPFS, NTFS, JFS, FAT, EXFAT, EXT

- BROWSE: Modify-time in stringinfo: JFS, EXTx, HPFS, EXFAT, FAT, NTFS

- BROWSE: Support in FileInfo() to return two file information strings

- CLONE-dialog: changed default modus to 'smart' cloning, faster

- CLONE/IMAGE: Much better ETA estimation when using SMART logic

- CLONE: Improved throughput with SMART (smaller buffer, more ZERO)

- CMDS: Expression brackets now must be double {{expr}}, not single

- CR:/BMGR install: Popup message for missing bmgr-IMG or MBR code

- CR: Honor '-align-' switch to force PRIMARY start within 1st track

- DARWIN: Added 42 Alt+ sequences to MAC OSX keyboard handler

- DISK: Changed '-i' option to '-std' for industry-std driveletters

- EDIT: -v:view 0=HEX, 1=DISASM, 2=ASCII, 9=AUTO (9 is default now)

- EDIT: Default to HEX mode when current sector is an MBR or EBR

- EDIT: File CONTENTS: support write-back with rsn->lsn translation

- EDIT: Restrict min/max sector when editing file CONTENTS (browse)

- EXFAT: Create Directory-Parent cache on Init (Open) for BROWSE ..

- EXTn: Support recovery of directories and files with inlined data

- FINDPATH: Add display of filesize from DIR-entry, when available

- FsFileInfo filter on item-type on HPFS, NTFS, JFS, FAT, EXFAT, EXT

- HELP: Better help-on-help selection in entry-field and menu-bar

- HEXEDIT/Ascii: = Toggle display of offsets on start of line

- HEXEDIT/Ascii: = Style: Rough/Clean and optional split lines

- HEXEDIT/Ascii: = Minimum length of 'strings' in ascii filter

- HEXEDIT/Ascii: Add filesize and name to title, when available

- HEXEDIT/Ascii: Clear excess area in last file sector(s) to zeroes

- HEXEDIT/Ascii: Preserve empty lines in pure ASCII files better

- HEXEDIT: = alternate-view: Disassemply, Ascii; auto select

- HEXEDIT: Support 'sparse' file extents (NTFS, JFS) on file editing

- IMAGE-dialog: changed default image type to 'smart-compressed'

- IMAGE: -x option and Dialog checkbox to generate XMZ INDEX too

- IMAGE: New '-8' option to create DFSee V13.x compatible IMZ images

- IMZ: Automatic generation of .XMZ indexfile for faster browsing

- IMZ: Fixed passing of correct accessInfo pointer (broken by VDI)

- IMZ: new command to BROWSE an partition/disk IMZ compressed image

- JFS: Show Total- versus Volume-Blocks as seperate values on open

- L-Geo: From MBR table: Linear-Offset more important than CHS-end

- LIST -S: Show sectorlist (files) as info-strings needed for BROWSE

- LIST -r: Show sectorlist in cluster range format (for bad sectors)

- LISTSET: Set (range of) sectornumbers in sectorlist, optional clear

- Low-level handling for IMZ compressed images as IM or DISK object

- MENU: Add BROWSE to Action menu, and to FS-specific recovery menus

- MENU: Only enable direct directory-browsing when supported by FS

- MENU: 'Browse/Recover Deleted Files' for HPFS, NTFS and JFS (Expert)

- MENU: 'Open (partition) imagefile' to basic menu, for image browse

- MENU: Added 'Browse IMZ compressed image' to open+browse an image

- MENU: Added two more 'Edit Sector' variants: HEX and Text/Strings

- MENU: Help -> Keyboard usage overviewt; DFSee/TxWindows modules

- MENU: File->Mount/Unmount/Display disks->VirtualBox disk image

- MENU: File->Open a VDI (VBox) diskimage; Open Base/Snapshot VDI

- MENU: FORMAT: No errors/warnings on part-select before the format

- MENU: Moved 8 DFSee operational settings into an Edit submenu

- MENU: 'Image' menu with operations on IMAGES (from File/Actions)

- Mode=FDISK made startup default; Support BROWSE (partitions) cmd

- NOBADS: Renamed to BSCLEAR; FIXBS to BSIMPORT, GETBS to BSEXPORT

- NTFS: Implemented WriteMetaSpace for resident data (small files)

- OpenFile dialog + options added to 'im' (open-imagefile) command

- PART: -P option to select partition from popup menu, add help/sort

- PART: Major WARNINGs in yellow, ERRORs in red, make them stand out

- RECOVER: Cleanup of interfaces, return full recovery-path to caller

- RECOVER: Discard-path, Force-8.3, Unique-name options in dialogs

- RECOVER: Reduce file 'SaveAs' output to a single line, from BROWSE

- RESTORE/IMZ-index: Better ETA estimation based on fileposition

- SAVEAS: FAT file recovery: Include saving OS/2 EAs (OS/2 version)

- SAVEAS: JFS file recovery: Include saving OS/2 EAs (OS/2 version)

- SAVEAS: Statusline progress reporting on COPY of files over 1Mb

- SAVEAS: Support 'sparse' file extents (NTFS, JFS) on file copying

- SLT: Fixed formatting issue with JFS/NTFS single line display

- STARTUP: Reorder commands to show errors/major warnings at the end

- Switch: -floppy includes diskettes in volumelists (slower startup)

- TXLIB: Changed expression brackets from single {expr} to double {{expr}}

- TXLIB: FILEDLG: Revert to 'last-known-good' DIR on inaccessible directory

- TXLIB: FILEDLG: Show file-window too in 'directory select' dialog as well

- TXLIB: FileOpenForWrite for generic open write/append, incl. large files

- TXLIB: INSERT key specific to class (toggle in Entry, mark in List)

- TXLIB: Introduced 3 alternative text-colors for selection-lists (BROWSE)

- TXLIB: List Mark, */=/Ctrl-A = ALL, Ctrl-Z = NONE, -/Ctrl-I = INVERT

- TXLIB: MsgBox: enlarged default size for message box popups to 52/78

- TXLIB: SELIST: Add 'marked' to list, and 'multiQuickPos' to items

- TXLIB: SELIST: Add marked count to top-right of title, when non-ZERO

- TXLIB: SELIST: Preserve multiple-select flags on reverse sorting

- UNDELETE: New generic command to find, then BROWSE deleted files

- VDI: Extra confirmation when loading a snapshot without a BASE

- VDI: Support VirtualBox static/dynamic and snapshot disk images

- VDI: implemented read/write support, updating last VDI in chain

- VDI: new command opens Base VDI as disk, or adds snapshot to it



Regards, JvW





==============================

From: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source; OS2VOICE.org