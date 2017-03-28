Main Menu

Login

Donations

Donate to OS2World:

[Arca Noae] ArcaOS 5.0 launch on hold for a few more days

Tuesday, 28 March 2017 11:44 | Written by Martin Iturbide | Print | Email | Hits: 750

ArcaNoaeLGO

Finishing touches can often take longer than expected. Because we want ArcaOS 5.0 to be the best that it can be, Arca Noae has made the difficult decision to delay release two weeks, with a new projected delivery date of April 15, 2017.

 

 

Because we don't believe in selling anything we are not ready to ship, we will not be taking pre-orders for ArcaOS 5.0.

Please be patient while we get the last few things as they should be, so that your experience installing and using ArcaOS 5.0 is as smooth as possible.

You may view the latest post at
https://www.arcanoae.com/arcaos-5-0-launch-on-hold-for-a-few-more-days/

We at Arca Noae would like to thank our development partners, bww bitwise works, GmbH and Netlabs.org for their continued contribution to the OS/2 platform. Monetary contributions to offset their operations costs may be made either through Arca Noae at https://www.arcanoae.com or bww bitwise works, GmbH at http://www.bitwiseworks.com.

Best regards,
Arca Noae
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Category: Software

Search

Who's Online

We have 100 guests and one member online

  • OS4User

Poll

ArcaOS

Where do you plan to install ArcaOS ?

1
Vote
48
On a newer machine (UEFI BIOS - Legacy mode)
(0)
2
Vote
42
On an older machine (Non UEFI but ACPI needed)
(0)
3
Vote
14
On an virtual machine as guest
(0)
4
Vote
11
I have no plans to use ArcaOS yet.
(0)
5
Vote
10
On an old machine (Non UEFI - No ACPI required)
(0)
Next
Charts
Add a new response!
» Go to poll »
3 Votes left

jVS by www.joomess.de.

Social Media

Follow us also at:

Facebook  Twitter  LinkedIn

 Google Plus-  github icon

 

Like Us


RSS Feeds

OS2WLogo Black Version 1 0 Social Network

RSS Feeds

Artie v1 0

Copyright© OS2World 2012. We like to share (Contact us).

Created with Joomla.