Finishing touches can often take longer than expected. Because we want ArcaOS 5.0 to be the best that it can be, Arca Noae has made the difficult decision to delay release two weeks, with a new projected delivery date of April 15, 2017.

Because we don't believe in selling anything we are not ready to ship, we will not be taking pre-orders for ArcaOS 5.0.

Please be patient while we get the last few things as they should be, so that your experience installing and using ArcaOS 5.0 is as smooth as possible.

You may view the latest post at

https://www.arcanoae.com/arcaos-5-0-launch-on-hold-for-a-few-more-days/

We at Arca Noae would like to thank our development partners, bww bitwise works, GmbH and Netlabs.org for their continued contribution to the OS/2 platform. Monetary contributions to offset their operations costs may be made either through Arca Noae at https://www.arcanoae.com or bww bitwise works, GmbH at http://www.bitwiseworks.com.

