ArcaOS 5.0 is slated for release this week. Please bear with us as we ensure that the ordering and delivery infrastructure is in place for this milestone release. Watch the blog each day, as we count down the final hours to release with bits of useful information.



You may view the latest post at

https://www.arcanoae.com/ arcaos-5-0-launch-week/



We at Arca Noae would like to thank our development partners, bww bitwise works,

GmbH and Netlabs.org for their continued contribution to the OS/2 platform.

Monetary contributions to offset their operations costs may be made either

through Arca Noae at https://www.arcanoae.com or bww bitwise works, GmbH at

http://www.bitwiseworks.com.



