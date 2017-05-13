Main Menu

Warpstock 2017 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Warptock Corporation is pleased to announce the 2017 event details. (Register Now)

Warpstock is the annual conference for OS/2, ArcaOS, and eComStation users, administrators, and developers. Warpstock 2017 will be held at the Holiday Inn Toronto Airport East, located at 600 Dixon Road Toronto, Ontario, Canada M9W 1J1., Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10, 2017.

 



The Warpstock Board of Directors is working hard to make this another enjoyable and informative event. We invite you to participate, either as a presenter or as an attendee. 2017 is a year of new beginnings for the OS/2 platform with the launch of an entirely new distribution, and there will be much to discuss at this year's Warpstock!

http://www.warpstock.org/staticpages/index.php?page=ws2017_registration

Register before May 31 and receive a 20% early bird discount on a full or daily conference registration! Also remember to book your hotel and travel early (we have negotiated great rates for this year's event - only $116 CAD/night single or double). Come early and stay a few days to see the sights and keep the conversation going!

Warpstock Corporation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, chartered in Virginia. The Warpstock annual conference is a gathering of OS/2 users, developers, and vendors from around the world for the purpose of education and advocacy. All contributions to Warpstock are fully tax deductible in the US. Consult your tax adviser for more details.

More information on Warpstock available at: http://www.warpstock.org

 

Category: Events

