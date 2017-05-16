ArcaOS 5.0, the long-awaited modern OS/2 distribution from Arca Noae, was released for general availability today.

ArcaOS 5.0 is available in personal and commercial editions, with the latter including prioritized support and a longer term of included maintenance and updates.





The personal edition is also offered at the discounted price of just $99 per license for the next 90 days, so take advantage of the savings during this introductory period.



Current Drivers & Software Subscription holders should watch the Arca Noae site for details on how to obtain a credit or rebate for the unused portion of their subscriptions when purchasing licenses for ArcaOS 5.0.



ArcaOS licensees should also check the wiki pages which should see a number of updates in the coming days to help get the most out of their software.



You may view the latest post at

https://www.arcanoae.com/ arcaos-5-0-now-available/



We at Arca Noae would like to thank our development partners, bww bitwise works, GmbH and Netlabs.org for their continued contribution to the OS/2 platform. Monetary contributions to offset their operations costs may be made either through Arca Noae at https://www.arcanoae.com or bww bitwise works, GmbH at http://www.bitwiseworks.com.



