Main Menu

Login

Donations

Donate to OS2World:

[Arca Noae] ArcaOS 5.0 now available

Tuesday, 16 May 2017 11:12 | Written by Martin Iturbide | Print | Email | Hits: 1583

arcaos

ArcaOS 5.0, the long-awaited modern OS/2 distribution from Arca Noae, was released for general availability today.

ArcaOS 5.0 is available in personal and commercial editions, with the latter including prioritized support and a longer term of included maintenance and updates.

 



The personal edition is also offered at the discounted price of just $99 per license for the next 90 days, so take advantage of the savings during this introductory period.

Current Drivers & Software Subscription holders should watch the Arca Noae site for details on how to obtain a credit or rebate for the unused portion of their subscriptions when purchasing licenses for ArcaOS 5.0.

ArcaOS licensees should also check the wiki pages which should see a number of updates in the coming days to help get the most out of their software.

You may view the latest post at
https://www.arcanoae.com/arcaos-5-0-now-available/

We at Arca Noae would like to thank our development partners, bww bitwise works, GmbH and Netlabs.org for their continued contribution to the OS/2 platform. Monetary contributions to offset their operations costs may be made either through Arca Noae at https://www.arcanoae.com or bww bitwise works, GmbH at http://www.bitwiseworks.com.

You received this e-mail because you asked to be notified when new updates are posted.
Best regards,
Arca Noae
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Category: General

Search

Who's Online

We have 817 guests and one member online

  • imanners

Poll

ArcaOS

Where do you plan to install ArcaOS ?

1
Vote
118
On a newer machine (UEFI BIOS - Legacy mode)
(0)
2
Vote
92
On an older machine (Non UEFI but ACPI needed)
(0)
3
Vote
55
On an virtual machine as guest
(0)
4
Vote
29
I have no plans to use ArcaOS yet.
(0)
5
Vote
24
On an old machine (Non UEFI - No ACPI required)
(0)
Next
Charts
Add a new response!
» Go to poll »
3 Votes left

jVS by www.joomess.de.

Social Media

Follow us also at:

Facebook  Twitter  LinkedIn

 Google Plus-  github icon

 

Like Us


RSS Feeds

OS2WLogo Black Version 1 0 Social Network

RSS Feeds

Artie v1 0

Copyright© OS2World 2012. We like to share (Contact us).

Created with Joomla.