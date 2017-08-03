Main Menu



 

 



[Arca Noae] Last days of introductory pricing for ArcaOS 5.0 personal edition

Thursday, 03 August 2017 14:50 | Written by Martin Iturbide | Print | Email | Hits: 549

The 90-day introductory period for ArcaOS 5.0 is drawing to a close, and with it, the sale price for ArcaOS 5.0 personal edition. There is still time - through August 15 - to get your license(s) for ArcaOS 5.0 personal edition at a
$30 discount. That's a savings of more than 23%.

ArcaOS 5.0 has been extremely well received by the press, developers, engineers, and users alike. More great features are in the works, and a license for 5.0 today ensures a great discount on 5.1, anticipated late 2018.

https://www.arcanoae.com/last-days-introductory-pricing-arcaos-5-0-personal-edition/

We at Arca Noae would like to thank our development partners, bww bitwise works, GmbH and Netlabs.org for their continued contribution to the OS/2 platform. Monetary contributions to offset their operations costs may be made either through Arca Noae at https://www.arcanoae.com or bww bitwise works, GmbH at
http://www.bitwiseworks.com.

Category: Software

