Firefox 45.9.0 ESR
We are pleased to announce that starting with this new release, Firefox for OS/2 turns GA (General Availability)! The application is now mature enough to be recommended for general use. This release updates Firefox to version 45.9.0 ESR which brings a lot of security and performance fixes from the Firefox team. Also, more than 40 OS/2-specific bug reports were resolved when preparing this release. Read the full announcement.
Category: Software
