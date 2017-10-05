Main Menu

Firefox 45.9.0 ESR

Thursday, 05 October 2017 19:42 | Written by Martin Iturbide | Print | Email | Hits: 629

firefoxWe are pleased to announce that starting with this new release, Firefox for OS/2 turns GA (General Availability)! The application is now mature enough to be recommended for general use. This release updates Firefox to version 45.9.0 ESR which brings a lot of security and performance fixes from the Firefox team. Also, more than 40 OS/2-specific bug reports were resolved when preparing this release.  Read the full announcement.

 

Category: Software

jVS by www.joomess.de.

