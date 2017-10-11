Sponsorship needed for new OS/2 web browser

OS2VOICE is requesting funds to port Qt 5 and set the path for a new browser for the OS/2 Platform. Please read the details at the OS2VOICE article page. The goal is to is to provide 10,000 USD (about 8.500 Euro) to Bitwise to update Qt to version 5.5/5.9. Please donate using this link.

Update: Roderick (OS2VOICE president) just updated me that they have raised $1,500 of the $10,000 USD goal. Please keep supporting this project.