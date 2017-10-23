I'm pleased to announce the first beta for XWorkplace v1.0.12.

Beta 1 is available in five languages and two versions:

- "Full", the standard full-featured build

- "Lite", similar to eWorkplace and ArcaOS Desktop

Portions of this update have been underwritten by Arca Noae, LLC.

Downloads

_______________________________________________________________________

--[Full]--

English http://www.e-vertise.com/xwp/xwp-1-0-12-b1-full-en.exe

German http://www.e-vertise.com/xwp/xwp-1-0-12-b1-full-de.exe

Dutch http://www.e-vertise.com/xwp/xwp-1-0-12-b1-full-nl.exe

Italian http://www.e-vertise.com/xwp/xwp-1-0-12-b1-full-it.exe

Japanese http://www.e-vertise.com/xwp/xwp-1-0-12-b1-full-ja.exe

--[Lite]--

English http://www.e-vertise.com/xwp/xwp-1-0-12-b1-lite-en.exe

German http://www.e-vertise.com/xwp/xwp-1-0-12-b1-lite-de.exe

Dutch http://www.e-vertise.com/xwp/xwp-1-0-12-b1-lite-nl.exe

Italian http://www.e-vertise.com/xwp/xwp-1-0-12-b1-lite-it.exe

Japanese http://www.e-vertise.com/xwp/xwp-1-0-12-b1-lite-ja.exe

_______________________________________________________________________

Updates and Fixes

_______________________________________________________________________

XCenter AutoOpen:

- XCenter will now open automatically at startup and after a Desktop restart - an icon in the Startup folder is no longer needed. This feature can be disabled in the XCenter's properties.

Details view:

- third-party WPS dlls built using the Open Watcom compiler could cause the Size field in Details view to be misformatted. XWP now checks for the error condition they cause and corrects it.

Class List:

- added descriptive entries for previously undocumented classes and updated existing descriptions. [from Lewis Rosenthal]

Trap log:

- added a new section to identify which exception handler caught the trap; updated other sections

XStartup:

- fixed trap at startup if XWP's list of Startup folders included invalid objects

XFolder:

- simplified the "Worker" thread code; removed obsolete thread priority setting from the XWP Setup notebook

Xview:

- revised the Options menu; added a "Compact" option for Details view

- fixed an exception when files were rendered after a drop operation

- improved error-checking and exception handling.

Build system:

- made several changes to reduce the shared-memory usage of XWP's dlls; one of these also eliminated the need for translators to use a C compiler to build NLS dlls

- removed a misguided optimization which could cause third-party XCenter widget dlls to be 8-10 times larger than needed

- for XWP-Lite builds, suppressed Help file references to features that are not included.

Source: Rich Walsh