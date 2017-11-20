bww bitwise works Updates (hunspell, lxlite, Ghostscript)

bww bitwise works updated hunspell, lxlite and Ghostscript.

We released version 1.6.2-1 of hunspell (A spell checker and morphological analyzer library).

This is uploaded as rpm to netlabs stable repository. To install just use either yum or ANPM.

If anyone prefers a zip file, this is available at http://rpm.netlabs.org/release/00/zip/

Whats new:

- update to upstream version 1.6.2- fix hunspell.exe to find dictionaries in the path

We released version 1.3.9-5 of lxlite (OS/2 LX executable packer).

This is uploaded as rpm to netlabs stable repository. To install just use either yum or ANPM.

If anyone prefers a zip file, this is available at http://rpm.netlabs.org/release/00/zip/

Whats new:

- added a provides/obsoletes for lxLite-tools as well

- renamed package from lxLite to lxlite- added a provides/obsoletes for lxLite

- don't write the help screen to stderr- create the {_sysconfdir}/lxLite directory if not available

- first rpm release

We released version 9.18-6 of Ghostscript (A PostScript interpreter and renderer).

This is uploaded as rpm to netlabs stable repository. To install just use either yum or ANPM.

If anyone prefers a zip file, this is available at http://rpm.netlabs.org/release/00/zip/

Whats new:

- add a obsoletes for the gnu-ghostscript

- fix softlink- use scm_ macros

- enhance logging and add GS_DEBUG env to write a logfile

- fix some possible memory leaks

- fix compile warnings

- fix a crash with -dUseCIEColor and -dFastWebView switches (borrowed from upstream)

