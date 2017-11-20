bww bitwise works Updates (hunspell, lxlite, Ghostscript)
bww bitwise works updated hunspell, lxlite and Ghostscript.
We released version 1.6.2-1 of hunspell (A spell checker and morphological analyzer library).
This is uploaded as rpm to netlabs stable repository. To install just use either yum or ANPM.
If anyone prefers a zip file, this is available at http://rpm.netlabs.org/release/00/zip/
Whats new:
- - update to upstream version 1.6.2- fix hunspell.exe to find dictionaries in the path
We released version 1.3.9-5 of lxlite (OS/2 LX executable packer).
This is uploaded as rpm to netlabs stable repository. To install just use either yum or ANPM.
If anyone prefers a zip file, this is available at http://rpm.netlabs.org/release/00/zip/
Whats new:
- - added a provides/obsoletes for lxLite-tools as well
- - renamed package from lxLite to lxlite- added a provides/obsoletes for lxLite
- - don't write the help screen to stderr- create the {_sysconfdir}/lxLite directory if not available
- - first rpm release
We released version 9.18-6 of Ghostscript (A PostScript interpreter and renderer).
This is uploaded as rpm to netlabs stable repository. To install just use either yum or ANPM.
If anyone prefers a zip file, this is available at http://rpm.netlabs.org/release/00/zip/
Whats new:
- - add a obsoletes for the gnu-ghostscript
- - fix softlink- use scm_ macros
- - enhance logging and add GS_DEBUG env to write a logfile
- - fix some possible memory leaks
- - fix compile warnings
- - fix a crash with -dUseCIEColor and -dFastWebView switches (borrowed from upstream)
