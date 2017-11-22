Update on the VOICE browser funding campaign

Main Menu

Wednesday, 22 November 2017 20:10 | Written by Martin Iturbide | Print | Email | Hits: 58

os2voiceOS2VOICE posted an update about the "browser funding campaign" with comments about some doubts posted by the community members.

The goal is to is to provide 10,000 USD (about 8.500 Euro) to start this project and they already have raised USD $6,700.00. Please donate using this link.

